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Wim Kieft enjoyed Jorthy Mokio's display in Ajax's 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday afternoon, as he told NOS Studio Sport.

Ajax cruised past ADO at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. They led 3-0 before half-time, and after Matteo Waem was sent off, ADO offered even less in the second half.

Kieft picked Mokio as Ajax's standout. The young Congolese player scored the second goal and delivered a string of superb passes. A heavy tackle from Sekou Sylla forced Mokio off with ten minutes remaining. His distressing departure after the impact suggested a serious injury.

“It ended sadly, unfortunately, but he played really brilliantly, particularly in the first half,” Kieft said. “Of course, there is space in a match like that, but everything was done at pace, with good first touches…”

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Footage then showed Mokio's dazzling display. Kieft was particularly impressed by the Ajax player's progress in recent weeks.

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“And he is so much calmer on the ball, compared with previous matches,” Kieft said of the 18-year-old midfielder's improvement. “Everything is perfectly weighted. Exactly the right pace, so you can keep moving straight away. He is starting to become a revelation.”

“The lad is making a good impression. He has quality. He is strong, he is quick, he is agile. At first he was still very erratic, but now he is finding his feet. That injury is terrible, of course.”

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The exact severity of Mokio's injury remains unclear, but coach Míchel Sánchez indicated afterwards that it was ‘very serious’ and a ‘cause for concern’.

Ajax face an extremely important Eredivisie match next weekend, when they take on Feyenoord in De Klassieker at De Kuip.