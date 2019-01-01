Wilson not for sale 'at any price' as talk of £50m Chelsea interest lingers

The Bournemouth striker continues to generate exit rumours during the winter window, but Eddie Howe has no intention of allowing him to move on

Chelsea and any other suitor of Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson have been informed by Eddie Howe that the Cherries have no intention of parting with a prized asset “at any price”.

Speculation regarding the England international continues to do the rounds with the January transfer window open.

He has proved himself to be a reliable source of goals in the Premier League, with those exploits earning him recognition from Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

It has been suggested that bids of up to £50 million ($64m) could be tabled in an effort to prise him away from his current surrounds and into the ranks of a striker-needy club.

Bournemouth, though, have no need to sell and are continuing to turn a deaf ear to the regular rounds of rumours.

Howe told reporters when asked for update on Wilson’s future: “I’ve been told about the speculation, it’s not something I seek to read. It’s a waste of time for me to do so.

“It’s business as normal, Callum has been bright and bubbly this week so no problems there.

“In my opinion, and it’s just my opinion, I wouldn’t sell at any price but I’m the manager of the team trying to create the best team that I can.

“We desperately want to take the team forward and to do that we have got to keep our best players.

“He is a very important member of the team. He has unique attributes that really complement what we do here.

“He’s been a really good goal scorer for us this season, that’s the hardest thing to do in the sport so we value him really highly.”

Wilson is currently enjoying his most productive season in the English top flight.

Having put the injury issues of his past behind him, he has already found the target nine times in the 2018-19 campaign.

He has also contributed five assists, to further highlight his obvious value to the Bournemouth cause.

Chelsea, given their struggles with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, would welcome such output onto their books at Stamford Bridge, but they may need to turn their attention elsewhere if they are to land further firepower before the winter recruitment deadline passes.