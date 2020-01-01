Wilshere backs Elneny for important Arsenal role this season

The Egyptian midfielder has delivered a string of fine performances since he returned from Turkey in the summer

Former midfielder Jack Wilshere thinks Mohamed Elneny has an important role to play in Mikel Arteta's team this season.

The 28-year-old returned to North London in the summer after spending the entire 2019-20 campaign on loan in the Turkish Super Lig with .

He has rediscovered his form at the club and he is gradually proving to be a key player for the Gunners with 11 appearances across all competitions.

More teams

Elneny recently recovered from coronavirus having tested positive during the last international break in but he was an unused substitute in the Gunners' 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Wilshere, who is a free agent after he was released by in October, is currently training in Dubai and he spoke highly of the Egyptian midfielder while highlighting the best Arab players in the Premier League.

"The technical level is high, you look at Riyad Mahrez and Mo Salah, two of the best players in the league. They are players who can make a difference," Wilshere told Beanyman Sports.

"Of course, you have Elneny at Arsenal, who I played with. I really enjoyed playing with him.

Article continues below

"Really good footballer. Good to have around the dressing room and a really nice guy. And a good character.

“I am happy for him that he is back now at Arsenal. Last year, he went on loan and he did well. Now, he has come back and I think he will be an important player this season for Arsenal.”

Elneny joined Arsenal from Swiss giants in 2016 and he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club.