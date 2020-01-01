Willian Jose wants Tottenham transfer as talks with Real Sociedad continue

The Brazilian attacker is keen on a move to London to fill the shoes of Harry Kane

striker Willian Jose wants to join with transfer discussions currently ongoing between the two clubs.

The Brazilian was withdrawn from Sociedad's squad for Wednesday's clash with amid reports he wants a move to north London.

Goal can confirm Willian Jose is set on a transfer to Spurs before the January window closes with talks progressing between the Premier League and clubs.

The 28-year-old was initially named in Imanol Alguacil's squad, but the Brazilian pulled out of contention after asking the club to be left out until his situation is resolved.

In a bid to keep their star forward in San Sebastian, Sociedad have offered to extend Willian Jose's contract an extra 12 months to the end of the 2024-25 season, but the player appears set on his wishes to leave the club.

Willian Jose, who joined Sociedad in 2016, has scored eight goals in 20 league appearances this season to help the team to an impressive sixth position on the La Liga table.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are desperate to sign a striker during the transfer window, with Harry Kane ruled out until at least April after the forward sustained a hamstring injury.

Tottenham's squad currently doesn't feature a centre-forward with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura filling in as the team's attacking focal point.

Son scored Spurs' winner on Wednesday as they squeaked to a 2-1 win against the Premier League's bottom team Norwich City.

Article continues below

It was no vintage performance from Spurs, who scored their first top-flight goal since December when Dele Alli turned Serge Aurier's cross into the net from close range seven minutes before half-time.

The hosts rode their luck as Norwich passed up numerous opportunities to get back on level terms, before Canaries striker Teemu Pukki equalised from the penalty spot following Ryan Sessegnon's foul on Max Aarons.

A point was the most Spurs deserved but they were up against the side with the joint-worst defensive record in the division and Son's winner arrived 11 minutes from time to move his side up to sixth, six points adrift of fourth-place .