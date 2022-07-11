Williams’ uncle says Nico not ready to follow in Inaki’s footsteps by changing nationality to Ghana

Richard Ahenkorah has called for patience after the Athletic Bilbao youngster did not indicate whether he will change his allegiance from Spain

Richard Ahenkorah, the uncle to Inaki and Nico Williams, has urged Ghana fans to be patient with the latter after his elder brother switched allegiance from Spain to Ghana last week.

The 28-year-old, who has made one appearance for the Spanish national team, was among five foreign-born players who decided to represent the Black Stars with Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah, among others.

Inaki recently revealed that he was encouraged to make the switch due to the love shown to him and his brother Nico when the two visited Ghana last month but there are still no indications whether the younger Williams will change allegiance.

However, their uncle Ahenkorah feels the 19-year-old still needs time and should not be rushed into making a decision.

“Nico is a brother of Inaki and the process which Inaki went through has also begun for Nico,” said Ahenkorah as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“He's very talented and skilful. He is just 19 years and has even started playing for [Athletic] Bilbao from age 18. He is now picking up but is yet to play regularly in the first team. We should give him the chance to get mature and surely, he will be ready for Ghana,” he added.

“We just have to give him a little time to progress just as we did for Inaki but the final decision rests with the player. He is a Ghanaian, and really loves the country but I cannot confirm his nationality switch but surely at the right time, the decision will come.”

Born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, Nico just like his brother went through the Athletic Bilbao academy before making his first team debut in April 2020, coming on as a second-half substitute for Jon Morcillo in a 2-2 home draw against Real Valladolid.

His brother also came off the bench 10 minutes later and it was the first time siblings had been on the pitch at the same time for the club since Julio and Patxi Salinas in 1986.

Nico, who made 39 appearances while scoring three goals last season, has played for Spain U18 and U21 teams but is yet to turn up for the senior side.