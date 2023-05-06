Williams surpasses Orlando Pirates legend as Mamelodi Sundowns edge closer to PSL record with Marumo Gallants win

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a routine 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants in Saturday's Premier Soccer League encounter.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Masandawana bounced back to winning ways in a game played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Sundowns got off to the perfect as the in-form Thapelo Morena netted just 25 seconds into the game to hand the visitors the lead - the fastest goal of the season in the PSL.

The Tshwane giants didn't take their foot off pedal after taking the lead and they scored again in the 52nd minute through Themba Zwane as the accomplished attacker netted his fifth goal of the term.

Zwane's goal sealed Sundowns' win and Ronwen Williams became the first goalkeeper to keep 18 clean sheets in a single PSL season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams surpassed legendary Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs' record of 17 clean sheets achieved in the 2009/10 PSL season.

The win over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa saw Masandawana extend their unbeaten run to 23 matches in the PSL having already won the championship.

Most importantly, coach Rhulani Mokwena's side is now on 69 points with one game left which is against relegation-threatened Maritzburg United on May 16.

The record for the most points in a single 30-match PSL season is 71 points which was set by Sundowns in the 2015-16 campaign.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now square off with Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League on May 13.

The semi-final first-leg encounter is scheduled to be played at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.