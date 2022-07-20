Williams: SuperSport United coach Hunt resigned to losing Mamelodi Sundowns-linked goalkeeper
SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has indicated that he is resigned to losing the club's captain Ronwen Williams.
The Bafana Bafana international is reportedly close to completing his transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns having previously made it clear that he wants to leave SuperSport this winter.
Hunt, who gave Williams his professional debut at Matsatsantsa in 2011 in what was the experienced tactician's first stint with the club, acknowledged that the 30-year-old is most likely to leave his side.
“Right now, as I stand right now, obviously, there’s been discussions,” Hunt told iDiski Times.
"We know things are on the go. He’s not here. 2 & 2, put 1 & 1 together. Obviously, something has to happen.
“Because he’s been a great servant for the club, for 19 years. I mean, I gave him his debut how many years ago? he asked.
"So you know, the opportunity has come for him and you can’t deny the opportunity that has been given.
“So I don’t know if anything’s been done, as we stand. And obviously, by the hour, by the minute things are happening, that’s all I can say really.”
Williams will reportedly join Sundowns on a five-year contract after agreeing on a swap deal with their Tshwane rivals.
Sundowns duo of Ricardo Goss and Thabang Sibanyoni have been tipped to move to SuperSport as part of the agreement.
Editors' Picks
- PSL transfer news and rumours LIVE: SuperSport United captain Williams close to joining Mamelodi Sundowns
- Ronaldo, Pogba and Harry Potter - Inside the world of USMNT and Juventus ace Weston McKennie
- Done Deals: Confirmed PSL transfers for all 16 clubs ahead of 2022-23 season
- Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd – but none of Europe's top teams want Cristiano
Hunt resigned to losing Sundowns-linked Williams
Would Williams flourish at Sundowns if he joined the Tshwane giants?