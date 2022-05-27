Williams on Orlando Pirates transfer rumours: Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United goalkeeper keen to leave

The shot-stopper says he has informed his current club of his wish to move and win the league elsewhere

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has opened up about his future wishes amid reports linking him with a move to Orlando Pirates.

The Bafana Bafana star added that he has already told his club of his intention and said an answer could be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

"Yes, there have been talks and we will see what’s going to happen now. There has been some interest, so it will all depend on the club if they are willing to let me go," Williams said, as quoted by Sowetan Live.

"I told them what my ambitions are and it is for them to decide. If SuperSport wants me to stay, I will gladly stay.

"But if they are willing to let me go, maybe that’s the time now, but as I said, I’m happy at SuperSport, but they know what my ambitions are and we will see in the next few weeks what will happen."

The custodian said his wish is to win the Premier Soccer League title, and that looks unlikely at SuperSport United.

The club sold both Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana – their most experienced players – to Mamelodi Sundowns as they look to build themselves around the youngster players in the squad.

"My ambition is to win the league," he continued. "I told them I have not won the league and with the direction, the club is going now, we should be realistic.

Article continues below

"We have a lot of youngsters and there is no chance that we can challenge the bigger boys.

"If this is the direction we are going, I can’t see us winning the league title. Yes, we will challenge for cups here and there.

"I have bigger ambitions than that and we will see what happens. Like I said, if I stay, I will give my all like I always do and we will see in the next few weeks what will happen."