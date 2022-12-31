Williams made the difference for Mamelodi Sundowns against Orlando Pirates - Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes the superb display by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams helped Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-0 PSL victory on Friday.

Williams produced a stunning save to deny Xoki

Sundowns went on to beat Pirates 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld

Riveiro insists Williams was outstanding in the fixture

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old Bafana Bafana custodian started ahead of veteran Denis Onyango and he did not disappoint as he pulled off great saves to keep Masandawana in the game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The highlight of his superb show came in the 32nd minute when he produced a stunning save to stop defender Tapelo Xoki's glancing header after a free-kick from the left wing.

Pirates coach Riveiro has explained why he feels Williams was the reason his side failed to get something from the PSL fixture.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We created so many chances in the first half from [Monnapule] Saleng, but well again Williams showed his level as a goalkeeper, and we had one more from Tapelo Xoki where Williams did well again," the Spaniard told reporters after the game as quoted by FARPost.

“So we can say Williams was the main name when the game was close for Pirates to get in the lead. They used their chances, a good set piece, and it was a pity for us in the second half when the situation changed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving to the PSL champions from SuperSport, Williams has gone ahead to claim his stake as the number one keeper for the Brazilians, and has so far managed 13 appearances in the top-flight.

Out of the 13, he has registered nine clean sheets, only conceding in the 1-0 defeat against TS Galaxy, 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United, 2-1 defeat against SuperSport, and the 2-1 victory against Golden Arrows.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMS? He will hope to start again when Sundowns come up against Swallows in another league fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.