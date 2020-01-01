Williams honoured to be appointed as new SuperSport United skipper

The Matsatsantsa goalkeeper shares his feelings after being announced as the captain for next season

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has expressed delight after he was named as the new skipper for the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

The 28-yeaar-old is one of the club's longest serving players and he will succeed outgoing midfielder and captain Dean Furman, who is set to leave the reigning MTN8 champions at the end of the current campaign.

Williams has been with Matsatsantsa since at the age of 12 and he said he learned from legend Thabo September on how to lead.

More teams

“It’s a huge honour for me to be appointed as the next captain. This club has been my life for the past 16 years. I just can’t wait for that big moment,” said Williams as quoted by DailySun.

“I’ve always known that I have leadership qualities and I learned from the likes of Bevan Fransman and Morgan Gould and Thabo September in the past.

Article continues below

"It puts pressure on me as all eyes will be on me but it’s not about myself it’s about the club. But it’s a challenge that I’m looking forward to.”

Having previously worn the skipper’s armband under coach Cavin Johnson a few seasons ago, the Port Elizabeth-born keeper knew he had what it takes to lead the three-time PSL champions.

With coach Kaitano Tembo currently working around the clock to secure Furman’s replacement in the middle of the park, he will not be worried about who will wear the armband next season.