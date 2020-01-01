Williams 'disappointed' defeat by Orlando Pirates killed SuperSport United's late title bid

The dropping of points by Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns almost saw Matsatsantsa ghosting in as surprise title challengers

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams feels they could have launched a late Premier Soccer League ( ) title bid but they "let it slip" following last Saturday's 2-1 defeat by .

Log leaders and second-placed lost their respective matches against and FC on Sunday both to remain at 53 points and they are only separated by goal difference.

Chiefs have lost three of their last four games while Downs have also failed to win in three of their last five matches, leaving Williams to suggest, “It doesn’t seem like anyone wants to win it [league title].”

Had SuperSport beaten Pirates, Matsatsantsa would have come three points behind Chiefs and Sundowns with two matches remaining in the campaign.

It would have been an inspiring situation for SuperSport to harbour hopes of springing a surprise in the title race.

“It doesn’t seem like anyone wants to win it, so we know where we let it slip,” said Williams as per Sowetan Live.

“It was a huge disappointment for us [to lose to Pirates]; you don’t want to make things easier for the teams on top and I think that’s exactly what we’ve done. We could have been three points behind them with two games to go and we don’t know what could have happened. But we can’t cry over that, it is gone we just need to focus on the upcoming games.”

SuperSport face Baroka in their next match on Wednesday and go into that fully aware that their opponents would be fresh from upsetting Chiefs.

Matsatsantsa then conclude the campaign against on Saturday as they seek a top-three finish.

Placed fourth on the standings, they are two points off Bidvest Wits who are on third spot.

“Losing to Pirates, that’s fine; as long as you beat other teams. If we can cement our place in the top three, I will say this is a great season considering the budget that we are working on, players coming through from the academy," Williams said.

“It has been a wonderful season for us, but one that we will look back and say if we focused more or if we picked up more points we could have given a challenge to teams up there.

“Now we need to take each game seriously, you will never know. Look at how things have changed and this is a wake-up call that we can do it, hopefully, we can finish with six points and cement our place in the top three.”

Besides the defeat by Pirates, SuperSport dropped two other points since the season resumed after they drew 1-1 with Bloemfontein .