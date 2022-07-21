Williams: Bafana Bafana goalkeeper joins Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United

The amount involved in the transfer business of the custodian has not yet been confirmed by either club

SuperSport United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns over the transfer of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The Bafana Bafana custodian makes the move to the Pretoria club after spending all of his career at Matsatsantsa, a club he made his debut for in 2012 against Matlama FC of Lesotho in a Caf Champions League game.

He made his PSL debut against Free State Stars four months after the match against Matlama and kept clean sheets on both occasions.

Article continues below

"SuperSport United FC and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed terms for the permanent move of Bafana Bafana and club captain Ronwen Williams with immediate effect for an undisclosed fee," SuperSport United confirmed in a statement.

SuperSport United Chief Executive Officer Stan Matthews paid a glowing tribute to the goalkeeper, whom he said is leaving as a legend.

"Ronwen is a beloved son and legend of the club who has entrenched his place in the history books as the longest serving and most capped player in the club’s history," Mathews stated.

"It's rare to find loyalty in football anymore, which makes our 18 years with Ronwen truly remarkable. We are very proud that we could produce a player from the tender age of 12 and enable him to achieve his childhood dreams by playing for and captaining his club and country.

"Ronwen leaves us with trophies in the cabinet and very special memories, and we wish him every success in life and for his future career at Mamelodi Sundowns."

In his farewell message, Williams affirmed he is grateful to the club and its management as he joins Masandawana.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the chairman, Mr. Khulu Sibiya, for allowing me to be part of such a wonderful club for so many years and for taking good care of me," the goalkeeper said.

"To the club’s CEO, Mr. Stanley Matthews, I will forever be indebted to you, and for each and every promise you made to me you have successfully fulfilled, I will forever be grateful to you as well as the board.

"To each coach and staff member at the academy, I would not be where I am today without you guys. Thank you so much for playing a major role in my career. To my entire SuperSport United family, I can’t thank you guys enough. Ronwen Williams is forever United."

He made over 350 league and cup appearances for Matsatsantsa and won six trophies; three Nedbank Cups, two MTN8 titles, and one Telkom Knockout trophy.

At Sundowns, Williams will rival Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, and Reyaad Pieterse for the goalkeeping duties.