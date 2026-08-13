Willem II suffer another painful blow after heavy defeat to Go Ahead Eagles

Thomas Didillon-Hödl has suffered a serious hamstring injury, Willem II confirmed through the club's channels on Thursday. The Tricolores goalkeeper will be out for 'several months'.

The Frenchman picked up the injury last weekend in Willem II's opening game away to Go Ahead Eagles (4-1). With his side 3-1 down, he was forced off.

Wouter van der Steen replaced his fellow goalkeeper and is expected to start again on Saturday, when John Stegeman's side will try to cause an upset at home to NEC.

For Willem II, Didillon-Hödl's injury is a huge blow. The 30-year-old left-footer has been one of the club's better players since arriving on a free transfer from Cercle Brugge in 2024.

His saves played a major role in the Tilburg side's promotion last season. He also scored the decisive penalty in the shootout in the final of the Keuken Kampioen Play-Offs against FC Volendam.

"This is of course a major setback," said the FC Metz youth product. "I would have liked to have been on the pitch and helped the team."

Now he is focusing fully on his recovery. "Together with the medical specialists, I will do everything I can to recover as well as possible and come back stronger," Didillon-Hödl said.