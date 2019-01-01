Willard Katsande: Winning Nedbank Cup will open doors for more trophies at Kaizer Chiefs

Katsande feels that defeating the National First Division (NFD) side in Durban will open doors for more trophies ahead of the 2019/20 campaign

vice-captain Willard Katsande says they will be seeking redemption when they take on TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

The Soweto giants endured a disastrous Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign which saw them finish outside the top eight for the first time since 2007.

Katsande, who has been on the books of Amakhosi since 2011, admitted that it is embarrassing for a big team like Chiefs to finish ninth in the league.

“We take that blame as players, we take that blame as a team, we take that blame as senior players, that we failed," Katsande told the media.

"But God gave us an opportunity to redeem ourselves and finish our season on a high," he continued.

“It’s my first time, so it’s very bad. That’s why I’m saying it’s very embarrassing to go out of the top eight because I know what it’s like playing in the MTN8,” he added.

The experienced midfielder stressed the importance of winning of the Nedbank Cup with Amakhosi looking to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup where they have unfinished business.

“It’s only four games, you win the final and you win a trophy. Now we don’t have that coming next season, so we need to win the Nedbank Cup, which will take us back to Africa," he continued.

“We have unfinished business [in the ], and if we win the Nedbank, we open doors for many trophies and we’ll start next season on the front foot, with confidence," he said.

“We need a trophy to bring back our confidence, so Saturday is an opportunity for us to redeem ourselves," he concluded.

Chiefs, who are looking to end their four-year trophy drought, will lock horns with Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.