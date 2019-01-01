Willard Katsande: Kaizer Chiefs will exploit TS Galaxy's weaknesses in Nedbank Cup final

The veteran midfielder insists they will do everything possible to win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande says they have a responsibility to end the trophy drought when they meet TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday night.

“We need to remove the darkness of this trophy drought. We know it will be difficult and we are not undermining them at all,” said Katsande.

The Zimbabwe international stated that they are aware of National First Division (NFD) side Galaxy’s strengths.

“We know their strengths and we are working hard to ensure we can neutralise them. We know their weaknesses and are working on exploiting that,” he added.

“They like having the ball and for me, they can have it. All we want is the win and the trophy,” said the Zimbabwean international.

The Soweto giants are under pressure after finishing their 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season on ninth spot - missing out on a top eight finish.

“They may be excited to be in the final and have done well in their league but we will be like businessmen and we will do the business,” continued the midfielder.

“I don’t know how we are going to win it but we are going to do it. We have been given a chance to come here and do what we like every day,” he asserted.

“The enjoyment is there but we need to have the right mentality – the winning mentality. When we get to Saturday, whatever we did at training will determine the result. We have to execute the plan well,” he concluded.