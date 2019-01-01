Willard Katsande: Kaizer Chiefs players let Ernst Middendorp down

The midfield maestro believes that they have failed the experienced coach, who replaced Giovanni Solinas in December 2019

Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Willard Katsande feels that the entire team let down head coach Ernst Middendorp this past season.

The Soweto giants are coming off a disappointing 2018/19 campaign which saw them finish outside the top eight on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings.

Middendorp has been the subject of Chiefs supporters' fury following the team's poor campaign, but Katsande has explained that the German coach has been used as a scapegoat.

“The only way for the team to win is to have a change of attitude,” Katsande told the media.

The experienced midfielder does not think the players pulled in the same direction during the campaign which ended with an embarrassing defeat to National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy side in the Nedbank Cup final.

Katsande also stated that the former and Bloemfontein coach still has the backing of the Chiefs players ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

“It’s up to him and the management (if the coach stays), but we don’t have a problem with the coach," the former Zimbabwe captain continued.

Katsande, who has won two PSL titles with the Soweto giants, believes that they should take the blame as players for their failure to execute the coach's game plan at times.

"We are the ones who should take the blame because the only thing the coach can do is to give us tactics. It’s up to us to execute them,” Katsande added.

“Unfortunately, I feel like somewhere, somehow, we failed coach Middendorp. I can’t comment about his future, but as players, we let him down," he concluded.

As things stand, Middendorp and his assistant Shaun Bartlett will be in charge of the team in the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup against on July 27.