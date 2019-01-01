Willard Katsande accepts Kaizer Chiefs fans' criticism

The Amakhosi midfielder looks set to remain at the Soweto giants despite the fans' criticism of his performances

’ Willard Katsande is showing that he is a hard-man on and off the field.

It has been a season to forget for the Zimbabwean, along with his Amakhosi teammates, as not only did they miss out on a top-eight finish but the wait for silverware continued after they were beaten by National First Division (NFD) outfit TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

This led fans to express their frustration and demand change at the club, with Katsande’s head believed to be on the line.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from Naturena in recent times.

However, the hardnosed Katsande is not letting the criticism get to him and is adamant that he will be around to redeem himself next season.

“I accept all the criticism. I have been at the club for a long time and I know what it is to win,” Katsande was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“I am not upset by what the supporters are saying about me (that he should live) we are senior players and it is easy to point fingers at us if things don’t go right at the club.

“To be honest the fans are right with what they are saying, we didn’t give our best but we can’t change the past,” he concluded.

Chiefs have already begun their mission to clear out the deadwood, and following Katsande’s sentiments it is unlikely that he will form part of the exodus.

The club have already released Virgil Vries, Hendrick Ekstein, Bhongolethu Jayiya and Gustavo Paez among others, and more are expected to leave in the coming weeks as the 2019/20 season grows nearer.