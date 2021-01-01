Will we see Mabaso in an Orlando Pirates jersey again?

The 30-year-old was sent off after just 31 minutes in Nelspruit on Sunday - having received two yellow cards, the first on 15 minutes

Orlando Pirates defender Abel Mabaso didn't do his chances of cementing his place in the starting XI or indeed the squad any good with a needless sending off in Sunday's 1-0 league defeat against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

While Mabaso got some good game-time for Bucs in their Caf Confederation Cup campaign, where he featured in six matches, he has only played eight games in the domestic league as well as making one appearance in the MTN8 competition.

Seven of his eight league appearances have come in the past six weeks - it's only been recently that Mabaso has been given a chance to prove himself in the Pirates starting XI.

He can play at right-back and central midfield and it's been in the latter position where coach Josef Zinnbauer has been using him.

Mabaso, however, has failed to impress during his recent run and made his case worse on Sunday with a needless sending off for two reckless challenges, at a point when his side were already trailing.

Although Galaxy had Spiwe Msimango sent off 14 minutes later, Pirates' hopes of a comeback were not aided by Mabaso's dismissal.

At a time when they're chasing Champions League football for next season, it was irresponsible of the player and he will now be suspended for the next two matches – the Buccaneers’ final two of the 2020/21 season.

With this the case, the former Mamelodi Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Maritzburg United and Chippa United man may find his time coming to an end with Bucs.

He has after all been a bit-part player in the three seasons he’s been at club, and with the Sea Robbers set for an off-season rejuvenation after a not especially impressive campaign, Mabaso’s failure to make the most of his recent opportunities might come back to haunt him.

Sunday’s defeat left Pirates in fourth spot on 46 points, level with Golden Arrows and four behind second-placed AmZulu.