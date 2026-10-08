Will the son of an FCB boss soon make his debut here? Curiosities at FC Bayern’s covert partner

TSV Hartberg may not have won any major titles yet, but the Bundesliga club from a village of 6,687 people in south-eastern Austria are serial winners in one category: shirt sponsors. The logo-packed kit was already causing a stir in Germany in summer 2025, and this season it is "adorned" with a total of 19 logos.

Most striking on the front is the lettering for "Profertil" with the addition: "#1 Spermbooster". The product from Lenus Pharma is the world market leader in dietary foods for optimising sperm quality in men with an unfulfilled desire to have children. Lenus Pharma was founded by Brigitte Annerl, who has also served as TSV Hartberg president since 2017.

Another key figure at the club is Erich Korherr. In an unusual dual role, the 59-year-old runs his own painting business and, as chairman and managing director since 2017, oversees transfers and TSV's squad planning. In May 2026, MUT Magazin reported on his work, and the accompanying profile laid out his priorities in black and white. It reads: "Profession: master painter, head of the Malerei Korherr company in Greinbach near Hartberg with eleven employees. Hobby: club chairman at TSV Hartberg Football and managing director of TSV Hartberg Spielbetriebs-GmbH."

Annerl and Korherr lifted the village club from the third tier to the Bundesliga in a very short time and have established them there impressively since 2018, despite limited financial means, inadequate infrastructure and low fan interest. Hartberg reached European qualification for the first time in 2020, the cup final in 2025, and last season TSV were back in the championship play-off. Their rise has also brought criticism of structural deficiencies. In the anonymous VdF players' survey on the working environment, Hartberg finished bottom of all Bundesliga clubs in the summer, for example. At the same time, TSV developed over the years into a covert partner of Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich: Red&Gold and other covert partners

Alongside MLS club Los Angeles FC, Bayern run the international Red&Gold Football network for the development and promotion of young players. Racing Club de Montevideo in Uruguay, Jeju SK FC in South Korea, SD Aucas in Ecuador and the Gambions Stars Africa academy in Gambia are also part of the project.

Beyond that, there are "some clubs with whom we maintain a very good relationship with the people in charge, without them officially being part of the network", youth chief Jochen Sauer recently explained in an interview with SPOX. "For example TSV Hartberg in Austria or FC Arouca in Portugal. We have sent players to both clubs who have developed very well there."

Sauer, like sporting director Christoph Freund, spent many years at RB Salzburg and built networks across Austrian football in the process. Bayern now use those contacts to place young talents at Austrian clubs. Same language, same cultural sphere, short distances. In that sense, it is a practical solution. Austria Klagenfurt, who have since fallen away, once served as a covert partner in that role. In future, Wacker Innsbruck are supposed to take it on as planned. They are currently still in the second tier and LAFC hold 99 per cent of the capital shares. For now, though, TSV Hartberg are the club most in demand.

As well as the strong contacts, personal sympathies are also likely to help the cooperation. In the previously mentioned profile of Erich Korherr, it also says: "Favourite club after TSV Hartberg: Bayern Munich. Favourite player: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)."

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Bayern Munich and Hartberg? "A win-win situation for all parties"

Bayern Munich talents have kept ending up in Hartberg since 2023. Angelo Brückner and Maximilian Henning picked up match practice on loan. Goalkeeper Tom Ritzy Hülsmann joined TSV permanently in 2025, developed well and moved on this summer to Stade Reims in France for €2.5 million. Bayern Munich have long pursued a strategy of profiting in the long term from exactly these kinds of transfers through sell-on clauses and generating a steady stream of income that way.

In February, Tom Starke, the goalkeeper coordinator at Bayern's campus, turned up for a Hartberg home game at the Profertil Arena. In an interview with Sky beside the pitch, Starke called it a "win-win situation for all parties". Hartberg get well-trained players for little money, while Bayern Munich can test them in a decent league and put them in the shop window. Will more Bayern Munich talents move to Hartberg? "We are already working on getting the next ones into the pipeline," Starke said at the time.

Through that pipeline came Magnus Dalpiaz this summer. Last season, the 19-year-old left-back was still on loan with AC Milan's reserve team. Now he is getting match practice in Hartberg.

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TSV Hartberg rely on the sons of famous sporting personalities

Dalpiaz is the son of Austrian record ice hockey international goalkeeper Claus Dalpiaz. That makes him a perfect fit for Hartberg not only because of his Munich past, but also because of his DNA. TSV have, rather curiously, assembled a whole run of sons of famous sporting personalities.

A mainstay in central defence is Konstantin Schopp, son of current TSV head coach Markus Schopp, who once played in the Bundesliga for Hamburger SV. Also in the squad are Nikolaus Feldhofer, son of former Austria international Ferdinand Feldhofer, and Lukas Fridrikas, son of former world handball player Ausra Fridrikas. Then there is Simon Freund. He is 21, a defender and the son of Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund. In a sense, the circle closes here.

Most recently, Simon Freund played for Austrian third-tier club SV Seekirchen before joining Hartberg in the summer after a trial. "Dad said he is very proud of me," he told the Kronen Zeitung at the time. "Of course he also helped me a bit and took care of the contract. I don't have an agent myself." So far, Freund has only featured for Hartberg's third-tier reserve side. In the last match before the international break, he made the professional squad for the first time but did not come on. His debut may not be far away.