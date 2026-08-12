Will the Moroccan star respond? Lille fans surround Ayoub Bouaddi with heartfelt messages

Lille fans are dreaming of holding on to Ayoub Bouaddi. The Moroccan is the beating heart of the first team, and offers are piling up from Europe's biggest clubs, Manchester City leading the charge.

According to Foot Mercato, more than one club is chasing Bouaddi this summer. Real Madrid have been linked, but it's City who are closing in on the 18-year-old.

An agreement between Lille and Manchester City is now imminent. City must first sell Rodri to Barcelona. Once that's done, they can table an offer of 100 million euros or more for the midfielder.

Some still cling to the hope of keeping the Atlas Lion at Lille. RMC Sport reported that Bouaddi received touching messages after a lengthy signing session with supporters on Wednesday. Fans chanted "Bouaddi to Lille, Ayoub is staying...", a plea echoed by Lille fans and Moroccans alike.

The messages clearly got to the young man, all the more so with his exit looming. But the English offer could change everything in the coming hours.