Will Orlando Pirates live to regret wonderkid Radiopane exit?

The 20-year-old marksman top-scored in the reserve league last season for Bucs with 24 goals but has been loaned to Cape Town Spurs

It's hard to find goalscorers these days and one has to wonder if Orlando Pirates could have been better served holding onto Buitemelo Radiopane.

Dropping down to the first division to get more game-time may have benefits, and working with legendary former striker Shaun Bartlett, now in charge of Spurs, should help the youngster considerably.

“I’m excited because this is the opportunity [to play first team football] I’ve always wanted and coach Shaun Bartlett is one of the former players I used to look up to,” Radiopane was recently quoted saying by Businesslive.

The young striker did however also admit that he would have liked to have stayed in Johannesburg.

“Yes, I wanted to stay and play at Pirates next season, but it didn’t happen that way. However, I will always remain grateful to Pirates for what they have done for me as a young player.”

With Bucs struggling to find a reliable goalscorer, the decision to let go of Radiopane is questionable.

Radiopane is perhaps similar to another Pirates development striker Zakhele Lepasa, whose opportunities have been limited in the first team (partly through injury, but also because of the numerous other forwards Bucs have employed over the past two seasons).



Backpagepix



Now that Lepasa has been getting an extended run in the first team, he's starting to deliver.

Could it not have been the same with Radiopane? One could see the fans really getting behind the promising youngster, as they have been with the exciting Lepasa.

While Pirates may say Radiopane needs to develop more, one only has to look at the international stage to see how players in their late teens and early 20s are starring for some of the world's biggest teams.

Radiopane's absence also brings into greater focus the lack of form of some of the Buccaneers' forward signings.

There's Terrence Dzvukamanja who has been given plenty of game-time over the past two years but has barely found the net. Then there is Bienvenu Eva Nga who has failed to get going since joining from Chippa. That Pirates have prioritised a 30-year-old journeyman forward over one of their own youth development products, should be of concern.



Backpagepix

Having shown good potential last season, Ghana striker Kwame Peprah has struggled to kick on this season.

Injuries to key attacking, goal-scoring midfielders, as well as new forward signing Evidence Makgopa have not helped.

But still, based on his outstanding goal-scoring record last season and the confidence that would have brought, Radiopane could have been kept on at Pirates.

If he was struggling for game time he could always have been loaned out in January. Perhaps if things continue as they are, with Bucs relying quite a bit on defenders scoring goals, Radiopane could be recalled after Christmas.

For now, though it looks like Pirates could be making a move for one of their former players, Kermit Erasmus, who at 32, is at the tail end of his career.