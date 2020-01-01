Will Orlando Pirates do Kaizer Chiefs a favour and dent Mamelodi Sundowns' title dreams?

The Buccaneers have ruled themselves out of the race for the league but they can play a key role in deciding the title's destiny

The title race takes the centre stage this week with second-placed hosting at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

All eyes will be on the Brazilians who are just four points behind log leaders with a game in hand.

Pirates still have a lot to play for even if their chances of winning the league are very slim.

But can the Sea Robbers halt Sundowns and do their nemesis Chiefs a favour in the title race?

The Soweto giants have risen from the ashes under the tutelage of Josef Zinnbuer and a lot of teams have come to realize how competitive they can be.

While Pitso Mosimane's men have the advantage of having already had a taste of how it feels to play behind closed doors following last weekend's victory over , Pirates shouldn't consider themselves at a disadvantage.

They have had enough time to study how Sundowns play and that alone has given the technical team an idea of what to expect come kick-off time.

Before the suspension of the current season in March, Zinnbuaer's side played with so much confidence, especially in the final third of the pitch and this is an area of concern for Mosimane.

But after four or so months of inactivity, things are expected to change a little bit as players aren't exactly 100 per cent fit.

The mental strength is exactly what Zinnbuaer should have worked on to try and get his side to still keep their attacking brand of football intact while being cautious at the same time.

The entire country is in agreement that Pirates have improved tremendously since the arrival of Zinnbauer - and every coach plans better whenever they are about to play the Soweto giants, and Chiefs fans would be on the side of their rivals for one reason - derail Sundowns and keep them as far away from them as possible in the title race.

It's a given that Chiefs and their fans are hoping for Sundowns to slip up but even without keeping fingers crossed, the Soweto giants still have their destiny in their own hands.

All they have to do is to win their remaining matches of the season without worrying about what Sundowns or anyone who consider themselves in the title race do.

Almost all the matches between Pirates and Sundowns are open, and that excitement coupled with the pressure on Mosimane's players could swing the pendulum in Zinnbauer's favour.

The German has already gotten the better of Mosimane in the first round and with nothing to lose but the three points, their chances to win the match will increase every time they create goalscoring opportunities on the night.

But of course, helping Chiefs win the league is the last thing on Zinnbauer's mind right now - his mandate is to lay a solid foundation for next season after arriving at the club late last year.



And any positive result will be something to celebrate for Ernst Middendorp and his men.