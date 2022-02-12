The big Bucs question: will Orlando Pirates coaches bow to Mhango pressure?

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi came under fire for his explanation about the absence of Gabadinho Mhango.

Ncikazi courted controversy and came in for criticism after explaining why the former Bidvest Wits marksman did not feature at all in the 1-0 cup win over Usuthu:

"Mhango will wait like all the other players. We recognise and acknowledge his performance in the Afcon, but maybe the league in South Africa is bigger than the Afcon. But that is a question for another day."

Having drawn more attention to the matter with his surprising comments, many Bucs fans, followers of the PSL, as well as Malawian football lovers, will be watching eagerly on Sunday afternoon when the team sheets for the Sea Robbers' Caf Confederation Cup clash with Algerian side JS Saoura are published.

Ncikazi would surely be aware of some of the backlash he's received this week. But will he be able to cast that aside and not let it affect his judgment when it comes to selecting the team for Sunday's encounter in Soweto?

Should Mhango again be left out of the squad, it could appear as if Ncikazi is being stubborn, that he's trying to make a point. Should the Malawian be part of proceedings, it might look as if Ncikazi has bowed to the external pressures.

It is, however, not Ncikazi who makes all the decisions - there is also the viewpoint of his co-coach Fadlu Davids to take into account.

To be fair to the coaches, it's a tough call, because presently, Pirates are actually quite spoilt for choice when it comes to strikers.

They're spoilt in terms of quantity though and not so much quality - none of the Bucs strike-force has been in any kind of consistent goal-scoring form this season.

Against AmaZulu, the Pirates forward line was again lacking in killer instinct.

When fit and fully confident, Mhango is the kind of player who can make something from nothing, who can win a match with a moment of magic.

But is it fair that he leap-frogs the queue of others waiting for their chances?

Some players however are worth making exceptions for, especially when the timing is right.

Against a tough JS Saoura, Mhango’s inclusion, or exclusion, may be pivotal.