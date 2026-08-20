According to The Athletic , Spurs are pushing hard to sign striker Omar Marmoush and left winger Savinho. Talks between the parties are progressing well, although no concrete transfer fees have yet emerged.

Marmoush made his breakthrough at Eintracht Frankfurt before joining Manchester City in January 2025 for 75 million euros. He has mostly been used as an impact substitute since then. Over one and a half years, the 27-year-old Egyptian made 62 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists. His contract at City still runs until 2029.

Against champions Arsenal (0-3) in the Community Shield, the English Super Cup, on Sunday, Marmoush came on in the second half for first-choice striker Erling Haaland.

Tottenham have so far only strengthened their defence

Meanwhile, Savinho was not even in new City manager Enzo Maresca's squad against Arsenal. Rumours of Tottenham's interest in the 22-year-old have been around for some time. Spurs even wanted to sign him last summer, but City's veto blocked the move. In October, the Brazilian, signed in 2024 from ESTAC Troyes for 25 million euros, even extended his contract early until 2031.

Like Marmoush, he did not get beyond the role of squad player last season. He played only 1,502 minutes in total, with four goals and three assists.

Tottenham have already invested 267 million euros in this transfer window, but so far have only strengthened their defence. Martin Dubravka arrived as the new backup goalkeeper. Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson were signed for the back line. In midfield, Spurs brought in Mateus Fernandes as well as previous marquee signing Sandro Tonali for 108 million euros from Newcastle United. Marmoush and Savinho would give Tottenham's attack a new dimension.