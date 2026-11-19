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After eleven matches, Juventus trail Serie A leaders Lazio by eleven points. The Italian record champions are looking for answers and midfield reinforcements. Pierre-Emil Höjbjerg, who spent time in Bayern Munich's youth set-up, is reportedly a leading target.

Höjbjerg, 31, has played for Marseille in Ligue 1 since 2024, following highly successful Premier League spells at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. Both coach Luciano Spalletti and Juve CEO Giovanni Carnevali reportedly want him. Spalletti faces criticism over Juve's poor results, and it is far from certain he will still be in charge in January. Carnevali's interest would be good news for Höjbjerg.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport , the interest is mutual: Höjbjerg is reportedly open to continuing his career in Italy, in a league regarded as stronger than Ligue 1. Marseille also face financial difficulties, making winter player sales a possibility.

Why are UEFA keeping a close eye on Juventus?

Juve are hardly flush with cash either. UEFA are closely monitoring the Italian record champions' spending after the club exceeded Financial Fair Play limits several times in recent years. In June, UEFA ordered Juve to follow a three-year financial recovery plan. The settlement agreement sets out a fine for the breaches and caps the club's annual deficit. Juve can record a deficit of no more than five million euros this season and must break even next season. If they meet those requirements, they can return to the normal Financial Fair Play rules in 2028.

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That leaves Juve able to bring in new players this winter only on loan, if at all. A loan for Höjbjerg, with an option or obligation to buy for 15 million euros in the summer, is under consideration.

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A winter departure would give Juve more room to manoeuvre. Weston McKennie is one candidate. The former Schalke player has been linked with Manchester United, where Mauricio Pochettino, his national team coach until now, has taken charge. Could McKennie swap one club in crisis for another? Despite the American's denial, it cannot be ruled out entirely.

How many games did Pierre-Emil Höjbjerg play for Bayern Munich?

If Höjbjerg joins Juventus, German striker Nick Woltemade would gain a team-mate and leader known for his strength in duels, hard work and intelligence on the pitch.

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Höjbjerg joined Bayern Munich's youth set-up from Copenhagen in the summer of 2012 and made his first-team debut under Jupp Heynckes in April 2013. Heynckes' successor Pep Guardiola praised him publicly, but Höjbjerg never made the breakthrough at Bayern. After loans to Augsburg and Schalke 04 and 25 appearances for Bayern across all competitions, the Dane moved to England in 2016. He became a regular starter at Southampton and later Tottenham.