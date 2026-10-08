Both Olise and top scorer Harry Kane "want to stay at Bayern Munich for a long time yet", Rummenigge told ran. Kane, unlike Olise, is already close to extending his contract until 2029. Sky recently reported a breakthrough in the negotiations.

"I hope, and I am also very confident, that Harry will extend his contract soon. And that Michael will be next. I would like him to stay at Bayern for a long time yet," said the 71-year-old, who still carries major influence in Munich alongside honorary president Uli Hoeneß, even though sporting director Max Eberl, sports director Christoph Freund and coach Vincent Kompany now run the day-to-day business.

On Bayern's two biggest stars, Rummenigge stressed how fortunate the club are to have Ballon d'Or contenders in their squad: "They are world-class players - and they do not grow on trees!"

What is Michael Olise demanding from Bayern Munich?

Once Kane's extension has been finalised, talks with Olise are expected to gather pace. Sport Bild recently reported that. So far, the player's camp around adviser Glen Tweneboah has shown no sign of wanting to extend the deal, which currently runs until 2029. Bayern, meanwhile, are said to be trying to tempt him with a new contract until 2032 that would make Olise the team's absolute top earner if he signs next summer. That is according to Sky.

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The report adds that Olise would earn a higher annual salary on a long-term deal than Kane and Jamal Musiala, whose salary is said to be around 25 million. That would make Olise the club's record earner.

Olise currently earns a reported 14 million euros a year. Bayern hope that will lead to a swift decision from him, according to the report. Observers at Real Madrid are also now said to expect Olise to extend his contract in Munich, the report says.

From the 24-year-old's camp, however, the message is that he would only sign a contract if he is guaranteed a release clause. Olise had already secured such a clause at former club Crystal Palace, which Bayern Munich ultimately triggered in summer 2024 for 53 million euros. In his current deal, however, contrary to international rumours in the recent past, there is no such clause, as confirmed among others by sports director Max Eberl.

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Will Michael Olise one day bring Bayern Munich 200 million euros?

Bayern's blanket opposition to release clauses is a thing of the past. Kane also had such an exit route and is allegedly pushing for possible conditions in his new deal too. There is talk of a back door for a move to the Premier League and a so-called matching right for former club Tottenham Hotspur.

How high the fixed transfer fee Olise's camp are said to want would be remains pure speculation for now. But a figure beyond the 200-million mark looks far from unrealistic. Olise has long been one of the best attacking players in the world, and he is already showing that again in the still young season.

Even so, a final decision is likely still some way off. In September, though, Eberl had already pointed to a likely timeline. "By next summer, we should know whether there is a tendency from his side towards an extension or not," he told Sport Bild.

Real Madrid had already been linked with major interest around the World Cup, but nothing concrete came of it. According to Sky, the Spanish giants now assume that Olise will extend in Munich. Liverpool are also said to be keen on the exceptional talent, while Manchester City are likely to be out of the running for the star player for the time being in the wake of the financial scandal.

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