Will Maluleka regret leaving Kaizer Chiefs for Mamelodi Sundowns?

For many years now the Brazilians have been slammed for signing quality players and benching them but will this be the case with the 31-year-old star?

George Maluleka is leaving for at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with the Chloorkop-based side and there are already questions over his decision.

Is this a career suicide? Will Maluleka regret leaving Amakhosi for the Brazilians?

These are the questions on the lips of almost every football lover who have watched how players went from being regulars at their previous clubs to being benchwarmers at Sundowns in recent years.

George Lebese, Lucky Mohomi, Jeremy Brockie, Oupa Manyisa and Aubrey Ngoma are some of the players who struggled for game-time at Sundowns despite their undisputable talents.

Other such as Emiliano Tade and Mogakolodi Ngele even left without looking back - and Maluleka would hope things work out differently for him in the years he will spend at Sundowns.

Maluleka would have learned a thing or two from Lebese's situation - at least because they are friends and might be sharing their struggles and successes behind the scenes.

With Maluleka a key member of the Chiefs squad for six years now, it's really difficult to understand the decision to want to leave for the Brazilians.

Of course, some players move to certain teams because of better packages while others want to win trophies and play in the Caf .

A lack of game-time is also another reason players could opt to jump ship and move elsewhere where they'd be guaranteed minutes, and at this stage, only Maluleka knows the reason behind his decision and should be given a chance to address it without speculation.

However, whichever reason he gives, one thing is for sure, he will not have it easy at Chloorkop and should work twice as hard to force his way into the starting line-up.

He may not have left if Pitso Mosimane had not given him guarantees that he would play but that's what happened with Lebese, Brockie and many other players kicking their heels on the Sundowns bench and some out in the stands when they should be on the pitch.

What makes this move strange is the fact that Hlompho Kekana has just renewed his contract with Sundowns - meaning he's not going to leave or retire any time soon while Andile Jali is on top of his game that even Tiyani Mabunda isn't a regular anymore.

Manyisa and Mohomi are often not even in Mosimane's matchday squads. There is also Sammy Seabi, was brought in last year but has been used sparingly.

Competing with more than five players in any position is a mammoth task no matter how good a player can be - and Maluleka is not different because he'd facing stiff competition from established members of Mosimane's team.

Mosimane said in a recent interview that the players he would be bringing would be to enhance his side's chances of winning the Caf Champions League, and this means Maluleka may not really be a regular for long when it comes to domestic football and if that happens, then the 31-year-old would surely have to do some introspection.

For a player who has enjoyed game-time everywhere that he has been since turning professional, it would be interesting to see how Maluleka handles the situation if it happens that he no longer enjoys enough minutes at Sundowns.

It could even get worse if Mosimane, whose contract is yet to be renewed, left the club and another coach comes in because he may or may not prefer a different player to Maluleka.