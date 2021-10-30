Will luckless Olise & Zaha outdo Mahrez?

A glance at the Premier League table will elicit some speedy conclusions: a) The current top three — Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City — are seemingly doing exactly what many imagined by pulling away from the rest in the title race, b) Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Manchester United, Leicester City and Arsenal are in eyebrow-raising positions and c) it seems like business as usual for the likes of Crystal Palace—sat in 15th spot, five points away from relegation.

Having looked to plateau under the management of Roy Hodgson in the last few years, a cursory look at this nascent log after nine games will make you believe they are just getting by under Patrick Vieira.

Only one win after nine games - and with no wins in their last five - that conclusion will probably be valid if your analysis is devoid of context.

Performances under the Frenchman tasked with guiding the Eagles through their transition after the departure of their ex-boss have improved since they were beaten 3-0 on the opening day at Chelsea.

In the last five, they have failed to see out slender advantages only to be pegged back at the death against Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, while the manner of their 1-1 draw last weekend against Newcastle United probably still irritates the new man in the dugout.

Together with Conor Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise have somewhat typified the performances in the recent run, with the teenager, in particular, intermittently starting to show the quality that made the South London club swoop in the summer.

He needed only eight minutes after coming on against Leicester City to score his first Palace goal in that 2-2 draw, assisted Odsonne Edouard’s strike at the Emirates Stadium and was denied another goal contribution due to Christian Benteke’s profligate finishing against Newcastle United.

In only three appearances (one start), he’s already moved joint-top for big chances created (two) and outranks every colleague for expected goals plus assists per 90, albeit after a little sample of games.

Vieira has wisely chosen to slowly integrate Olise since his return from injury, even though supporters were calling for his inclusion after growing frustrated with the unproductive, though workmanlike, Jordan Ayew.

Away at Manchester City on Saturday, there’s a feeling the former Chelsea and Cityzens trainee will make way for the Ghana forward, owing to the dependable work rate of the experienced Black Star.

The tantalising prospect of seeing Olise and Zaha start in tandem for the first time excites, though, even if they are probably going to be starved of possession at the Etihad Stadium.

Back from the layoff that kept him out of their 2-2 draw at Arsenal, the Ivory Coast attacker will relish the opportunity of making Palace history against Pep Guardiola’s men. The former Manchester United wide attacker could become the club’s first player to score 50 Premier League goals, a record that will end the hosts’ run without conceding a goal.

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso was the last player to breach Guardiola’s team on their turf, a run the Spaniard wouldn’t want to lose on his 200th PL game in charge of the club.

He will rouse his troops to pressure a Palace defence that has conceded at least twice in their opening four away games under Vieira, a run that extends to six from the final fixtures on the road under the last regime.

It remains to be seen if Riyad Mahrez plays from the off against the Eagles, with the former Barcelona boss preferring him for the big European nights. The Algeria star has started only two of City’s league games this term, whereas he’s been selected in every match in Europe.

Despite the manager’s inclination to chop and change, the former Leicester star is the Cityzens’ top scorer in all competitions in 2021 and only needed four minutes after his introduction at Brighton to seal a 4-1 success at the Amex.

Vieira’s team will be wary of the attacker’s menace in front of goal, although he wants his team to show character at the home of the defending champions.

“We have to be brave, have to play with a strong personality and we will try to score those goals,” the Eagles boss said on Friday. “Against those teams when you create a chance you have to take it. If we manage to do that we’ll give them problems.”

“We have to be brave, try to play our game and play with personality. I want the players to take responsibility on the field and to express themselves because we have the talent to make it difficult for them.”

Palace may sit just five places from cellar-dwelling Norwich City, but underlying numbers show they ought to be sat around mid-table in ninth place on the balance of their overall performances.

While that doesn’t put points on the board for Vieira’s men, there’s a feeling they’re on the right path and heading in the right direction.

A defeat at the Etihad will not send alarm bells ringing, but strong showings by the African contingent will reinforce the notion they’re due a change in fortune sooner rather than later.