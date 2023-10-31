Will Kaizer Chiefs win PSL? Johnson makes bold claim - 'Still early, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates playing many competitions'

Interim Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson is adamant the Glamour Boys can still win the Premier Soccer League title this season.

Chiefs have been inconsistent

They are 13 points behind Downs

Johnson believes Amakhosi can still win PSL title

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs lost their fifth league game this season last Sunday when they lost 2-1 away against Golden Arrows.

They have managed just 11 points in the ongoing campaign, 13 less than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have won all their eight matches this season.

Having played two more matches, it is normal for stakeholders to feel the Soweto giants have already lost the race but Johnson begs to differ.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is too early to call it off, Sundowns are playing many, many competitions, [Orlando] Pirates are playing many, many competitions, SuperSport [United] are playing many competitions. We are playing many competitions," Johnson answered when asked about the team's chances to win the league.

"I think it is too early to talk about who will win the league. Especially with the big [African Football League] in front of Sundowns."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs last league crown came under Stuart Baxter in the 2014/15 campaign.

Since then, Sundowns have won seven titles while now defunct Bidvest Wits have been crowned once. Bucs last won the league in the 2011/12 season.

WHAT NEXT: Before dreaming about the title, Johnson has to ensure the Glamour Boys start posting positive results consistently.

The fans are hungry for a trophy after celebrating none in the last eight seasons, which explains coach Molefi Ntseki's exit.

After falling short in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, Chiefs have the Nedbank Cup to fight for.