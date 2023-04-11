Will Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates pounce on Andile Jali after Mamelodi Sundowns' big transfer hint?

Mamelodi Sundowns might have fuelled rumours that Andile Jali is on his way out of Chloorkop after they snubbed the midfielder on Monday.

Jali has not been training with Downs

His Masandawana contract ends in June

Downs gave a big hint about Jali's future

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali turned 33 on Monday but Sundowns did not wish him a happy birthday. The Brazilians always send birthday wishes to their players as well as staff members but they failed to do so with Jali.

The experienced central midfielder is facing an uncertain future at Chloorkop as his contract nears the end. In March, he stopped training with Masandawana amid indiscipline allegations.

That sparked speculation his contract will not be renewed and will be leaving the club when his contract expires in June. Then, after Sundowns were silent on Jali's birthday, rumours became rife that the player would not be with the club next season.

Before he stopped training with the Brazilians, Jali's agent Mike Makaab had given Sundowns an ultimatum to make up their mind regarding the midfielder's future as he expressed frustrations about the delay in the signing of a new contract.

The player was also reported to be frustrated as his game time was diminishing. He was last in competitive action for the Brazilians in February.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns snubbing Jali on his birthday comes amid rumours that Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City are interested in the midfielder.

Since the end of 2022, he was being strongly linked with a move to Chiefs as a direct replacement for Njabulo Blom who left for St Louis City FC in Major League Soccer.

Amakhosi might, however, have a change of mind with Samkelo Zwane having merged as a reliable central midfielder.

To accommodate Jali, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro might have to make up his mind about who to sacrifice in his central midfield which has players like Thabang Monare, Miguel Timm, Ben Motshwari and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

Cape Town City cannot be ruled out as the club that might win the race for Jali.

All these clubs linked with Jali are free to sign him on a pre-contract since he is in the final stage of his Sunowns contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? The former Pirates star would want his future to be concluded soon so that he goes for the off-season break knowing his next destination.