Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has given an update on the recovery of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and George Matlou from fitness issues.

Petersen has been Chiefs' number one keeper

But he got injured and Khune returned

Ntseki gives update on Petersen and Matlou

WHAT HAPPENED? The duo missed Chiefs’ last Premier Soccer League match against Cape Town City due to injuries.

Petersen is now the Amakhosi number one goalkeeper and is being selected ahead of veteran stopper Itumeleng Khune.

Matlou has also made five league appearances in a season he looks promising than last term when he struggled for game time.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We lost George and Petersen when we were doing our captain’s run,” Ntseki said as per iDiski Times.

“We all know how George has been doing in the last few games, Petersen came back to take the number one spot as a goalkeeper.

“It was a big loss for the club, for all of us when the two players got injured a day before the game.

“But I think the recovery period is good enough for us to have them maybe available for selection because I think the medical team is working around the clock, especially for players that are going through back-to-play or back-to-training protocols.

“But as of now, hopefully by the time we go into the next game all players will be available for selection.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petersen has featured in Chiefs' seven PSL games as well as three Cup matches.

But he has come under fire for two costly mistakes he made against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league and MTN8 semi-finals.

Ntseki has, however, stuck with the former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper to help him maintain his confidence.

WHAT NEXT? When Chiefs return to competitive action after the Fifa international break, Petersen would be hoping to be selected ahead of Khune, given he is back to full fitness.

He will also be out to try and minimise costly blunders and get back the full trust of Chiefs fans.

But Khune will also be fighting to reclaim the number-one jersey while Bruce Bvuma is also keen to play his first match of the season.