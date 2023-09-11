Will Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL title race? Booth shares his thoughts

Former Sundowns defender Matthew Booth has commented on Mamelodi Sundowns' strategy of opening a gap on the Premier Soccer League standings.

Downs have already taken a lead in the PSL title race

Chiefs and Pirates are trailing

Booth discusses Chiefs & Pirates' chances of catching up with Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? After just six rounds of league matches, Sundowns are already enjoying eight points on top of the table.

That sets them on course for a record-extending seventh PSL title. Booth is convinced that opening such a gap during the early stages of the season will help the Brazilians claim another league title.

WHAT WAS SAID: "You see they are already leading with good points at this stage and at the end they can win with a 10-point gap,” Booth told Soccer Laduma.

Article continues below

“They want to make sure that by the Christmas break, they are safe so that when they play in the Champions League they are not under pressure from the second-placed team in the league.

"But yes, I believe they will defend the league title this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns are eight points on top of the PSL table although second-placed Golden Arrows have a game in hand.

Pirates are on position four with 11 points fewer than the Brazilians and in fifth position, Chiefs are also 11 points behind the log leaders.

In recent seasons, when Sundowns open such a gap, they are difficult to catch-up in the title race.

That leaves both the Soweto giants with a big task to dislodge Sundowns from the summit, something they have been struggling to do.

WHAT NEXT? After the Fifa break, Chiefs will have four matches in September while Pirates also play as many games.

Sundowns are preparing to fulfil five matches after the current international week.