Will Kaizer Chiefs accept? Agent confirms ex-Orlando Pirates attacker Mhango has been offered to Amakhosi

AmaZulu FC striker Gabadinho Mhango has been offered to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, according to his agent Mike Makaab.

AmaZulu keen to offload Mhango

The striker has been at Usuthu for a season

Striker linked to Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED: Mhango has been with AmaZulu for a season but the 30-year-old is not in Usuthu plans ahead of the new campaign.

Chiefs have been strongly linked with the experienced attacker who is looking for a team where he is guaranteed regular game time.

His agent Makaab has now revealed his plans for Mhango.

WHAT HE SAID: Let me set the record straight. The player has been offered to Chiefs, let’s respect the decision they make as a football club," Makaab stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Initially, the agent had revealed the Malawi international had been offered to several clubs. It is interesting to see whether Amakhosi will be the next destination for the former Orlando Pirates man especially after the Glamour Boys denied reports they were interested in the player. After the exit of Kgaogelo Sekgota and Khama Billiat's refusal to extend his stay, Chiefs might be forced to sign the Flames striker to boost their attacking department.

WHAT NEXT: The next few days will be interesting as fans will be keen to see whether Amakhosi will sign Mhango.

The majority of Chiefs supporters are hoping the deal goes through.