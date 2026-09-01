Manchester United have made urgent contact with Manchester City to enquire about signing one of their rivals' stars, in a surprise move during the final hours of the summer transfer market.

Journalist Ben Jacobs relayed the news via X, citing talkSPORT's Alex Crook. United have made an initial enquiry regarding Algerian left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri.

The interest in the 25-year-old is "genuine", Jacobs confirmed, opening the door to a possible move to Michael Carrick's squad.

Getting the deal done, though, looks difficult. Little time remains before the window shuts, and the historic rivalry between the two poles of Manchester "could increase the complications of any potential negotiations".

Aït-Nouri played just 17 Premier League matches for City last season after joining from Wolverhampton for 32 million pounds last summer.

Competition for the left-back spot is fierce. Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly and Rico Lewis can all fill the role too.

Doubts over the Algerian's future have grown since the departure of coach Pep Guardiola, according to the same report.

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