Only two years have passed since Robert Andrich first caught the eye of football fans across Germany. At the home European Championship, he was a surprise starter in every game under the then coach Julian Nagelsmann. His pink hair stood out straight away, and so did his uncompromising tackling. He gave the artists and ball distributors Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan the freedom behind them and bowed out with the Germany team in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals against eventual European champions Spain.









Now he is no longer in demand with the national team, and Nagelsmann did not nominate him for this summer's World Cup. His prospects at club level were growing bleaker too. Carles Martinez arrived on the Rhine as the new coach after a disappointing season in which Bayer finished sixth and missed out on the Champions League. The Spaniard quickly made it clear he was not counting on Andrich.

In mid-August, he took the captain's armband from him and gave it to Edmond Tapsoba. "At the moment, the situation is that in this midfield position he is initially taking more of a supporting role," said Martinez, before adding: "At least now he knows where he stands. That way he can prepare himself for what could be best for him and best for us." From the coach's point of view, what would be best for everyone involved seemed obvious: separation.

That situation is reminiscent of Leon Goretzka's at Bayern Munich, when in summer 2024 coach Vincent Kompany and the other FCB officials also only offered him the prospect of the bench in an effort to push him towards an exit.

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Then came the first intervention from Andrich's wife Alicia after he lost the captaincy. She had, of course, heard about her husband's demotion and posted a single sentence, fittingly in Spanish so coaches such as Carles Martinez could understand it without any problem: "Karma will take care of it." She later denied on social media that this was what she meant, but that only made the issue bigger.

Andrich issue does not become more concrete at Frankfurt and Leipzig

Robert Andrich was no more willing to accept the new supporting role than his wife apparently was, so Bundesliga clubs such as Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig allegedly sensed an opportunity and made enquiries about the 31-year-old. The matter did not become really concrete before last weekend, however, which meant Carles Martinez's press conference ahead of the Bundesliga opener in Elversberg provided more talking points.

When asked whether he had spoken to Andrich about his role for the season, the coach replied in halting English: "To be honest, I don't speak with him." A supporting role on offer and no direct line to the coach, as recently as last Friday everything pointed to a swift Andrich departure.

Next came Bayer's Bundesliga opener in Elversberg, and the visitors were 2-0 down in less than ten minutes on their way to a 3-2 defeat. Then Alicia Andrich stepped in for a second time. She liked the kicker post "Petkov makes history: first Bundesliga goal for Elversberg", before withdrawing the like a few hours later. Without Andrich, who stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes, Leverkusen fell apart against the promoted side, and his wife apparently enjoyed that, at least briefly.

Will Robert Andrich be needed again at Bayer?

Whether that disappointing defeat triggered the U-turn Bayer's officials made on Andrich shortly afterwards will remain unanswered, but it seems a fair assumption. Exequiel Palacios, another player from Bayer's defensive midfield, had also left for Premier League newcomers Ipswich. With Kennet Eichhorn another central option sidelined for a longer period and Equi Fernandez unable to build on his strong pre-season in Elversberg, Robert Andrich was suddenly back in demand. "He is here. He is a leader in our team," Carles Martinez said after the defeat. Suddenly, "leader" sounded very different from "supporting role".

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The coach also insisted he had expressed himself wrongly with his comment about not speaking to Andrich: "Yes, I said that I don't speak to Robert. The sentence should correctly have been: I have not spoken to him again yet after Exequiel Palacios left," he clarified on Saturday. After that verbal retreat, Monday brought news from kicker that, after a spectacular U-turn, Robert Andrich would not be leaving the club after all and would stay at Bayer.

Still, it is doubtful whether the much-cited karma, as Alicia Andrich announced, prompted the rethink. In football, things can change very quickly, and Robert Andrich may yet offer the next proof of that. Leon Goretzka, incidentally, played his way back into the spotlight in late autumn 2024 after a few months on the bench at Bayern Munich. Last season he was suddenly a regular starter for FCB again before now moving to Aston Villa, two years after he, like Robert Andrich now, had already been verbally shown the door.