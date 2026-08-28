Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport initially reported that Tresoldi had decided to switch association from Germany to Italy. According to that report, the Club Brugge striker, who has so far always played for the DFB’s junior representative teams and is currently a key figure in Germany’s Under-21 national team, has already given Italy his commitment.

According to Gazzetta, the Italian federation are now working at full speed to get Tresoldi’s switch of association signed off by FIFA in time for the Nations League matches coming up in September. The 22-year-old, the son of an Italian father and an Argentine mother, was born in Cagliari and initially grew up in Italy. He only moved to Germany with his family at the age of 13, and Hannover 96 then developed him.

If FIFA give the green light in time, Italy’s old and new national coach Roberto Mancini, who began his second spell in charge of the Squadra Azzurra at the end of July, wants to call up Tresoldi to the Italian national team for the first time for the matches against Belgium (25 September), in Turkey (28 September), in France (2 October) and at home against Turkey (5 October).

Could the DFB really let a promising option at number nine slip away? Tresoldi has pushed himself into senior national team contention with his strong development in Bruges and his good performances for the Under-21s, where he has 12 goals in 24 internationals so far. It is considered quite possible that new national coach Jürgen Klopp has the young striker firmly on his radar for his first squad, which he will announce on 17 September.

Do the DFB still have a chance with Nicolo Tresoldi?

As Bild report, Klopp may still be able to hope he can rely on Tresoldi in future. According to the German tabloid, contrary to the Gazzetta report, the youngster has not yet decided which country he wants to represent in future. A future with the DFB team therefore remains possible.

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Klopp is set to drive forward the rebuilding of the Germany national team after another early World Cup exit. Italy’s situation is even worse. The four-time world champions have now missed out on the World Cup finals for the third time in a row, and they also failed in qualification under 2006 hero Gennaro Gattuso. The Italians now want Mancini, who delivered the only real bright spot of the last ten years in Italian football with the European Championship title in 2021, to reconnect them with more successful times as quickly as possible.

Tresoldi, who would theoretically also be eligible to play for Argentina because of his mother’s roots, now has to decide which fresh start he would rather be part of. The former Hannover player enjoyed a good first season in Bruges and has also made an outstanding start to the current campaign: he has scored in each of the Belgian top club’s four competitive matches so far in 2026/27.

Which top clubs are interested in Nicolo Tresoldi?

Plenty of Europe’s biggest clubs are also said to have started sounding out Tresoldi, with Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid among those credited with an interest. Most recently, it was said that Barcelona had also taken an interest in the Germany Under-21 international, after Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, the preferred solutions for the centre-forward position, will probably not be obtainable.

According to Gazzetta, the Italian federation are also pushing hard for another talent in Berlin-born Matteo Palma, who most recently played for the DFB at Under-16 and Under-17 level. The 18-year-old Udinese Calcio centre-back, who previously made three appearances for Italy at Under-15 level, is also expected to play for the Squadra Azzurra in future. Whether Palma would already be nominated for the upcoming internationals is doubtful because of his current muscle injury.

Alongside Tresoldi, the Italian federation are also focusing on another talent who was allegedly successfully persuaded to switch association, according to Gazzetta. Cagliari Calcio defensive midfielder Alessandro Romano, who was born in Switzerland and was consistently active for Swiss youth national teams from Under-16 to Under-20, is also expected to wear the Italy shirt in future. According to Gazzetta, the 20-year-old has also already given his commitment to the switch of association.