Real Betis confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos on Wednesday, tying him to a contract that runs until the summer of 2029. The deal marks his return to the club where it all began, nine years after he left for Real Madrid.

His comeback could hardly be better scripted. Ceballos may make his first appearance in a Betis shirt against his former club Real Madrid, with the Andalusian side hosting the champions on Friday evening in the fourth round of the Spanish league.

Betis confirmed, via their official website, that Ceballos had put pen to paper on a three-season contract. He arrives after a distinguished spell with Real Madrid, where he won three Champions League titles, two Spanish league titles and a string of other domestic and continental trophies. He also lifted the FA Cup with Arsenal during his loan spell in London.

Friday's match carries a special edge for Ceballos, who endured a difficult season under former Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa after gradually falling out of his tactical plans.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that the relationship between the two men reached a dead end after a tense meeting at the training ground. Ceballos asked not to speak with the coach again until the end of the season. He was then left out of the squad for the match against Betis last season, fuelling speculation that his time with the royal club was over.

According to the same reports, Arbeloa justified leaving the player out by saying he only calls up the players he deems suitable. Spanish media outlets confirmed the dispute between coach and player was one of the main reasons behind Ceballos's absence in the closing months of the season, before his final exit from Real Madrid this summer.

Now Ceballos faces his first test in a Betis shirt. It could be the perfect stage to answer his critics, taking on Real Madrid just days after returning to his boyhood club.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums