David Storch, the new owner of Vardy's boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday, confirmed on talkSPORT's "Weekend Sports Breakfast" programme that they are considering a move for the currently clubless Vardy.

"Maybe now is not quite the right time yet. But yes, Jamie is someone we would love to have at our club," Storch said. Vardy spent last season at US Cremonese, but left the Italian club after their relegation to Serie B, just a year after his arrival. It is understood the 39-year-old striker is now targeting a return to England.

West Ham United, who were also relegated from the Championship, are among the clubs said to be chasing Vardy. A move back to his home city of Sheffield would, however, be by far the more romantic option.

Jamie Vardy's remarkable story began after Sheffield Wednesday exit

As a boy, Vardy supported Wednesday and played for the traditional club at youth level. However, they released him at the age of 16 and afterwards, as the story is well known, he spent a long time in the lower reaches of English football. He did not reach the professional game until his mid-20s and went on to become a Leicester City legend. Vardy scored 24 Premier League goals as the Foxes won their sensational title in 2016 and became an England international (26 caps).

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Then in 2025, he left Leicester for Cremonese after 13 years and recorded seven goals and three assists in 29 Serie A appearances last season. If he does return to Sheffield Wednesday, he would face his beloved club Leicester in League One next season of all places. Both the Foxes and Wednesday were relegated from the Championship in 2025/26.

Things were especially meek in Sheffield. They finished the season on zero points after the club were deducted a total of 18 points because of an insolvency filing in autumn 2025 as well as further breaches of payment obligations. Due to severe financial problems, Wednesday had been unable to pay wages on time in many months.

Can Sheffield Wednesday afford a Jamie Vardy return?

Under new owner Storch, the club are meant to be guided back into calmer waters. However, a move for Vardy could still collapse because of the financial situation. "Unfortunately, we have some restrictions," Storch stressed. "We are trying to find a way to still put something in front of Jamie that would make sense for him."

One problem has at least been avoided: no further points deduction for the newly started League One season. Sheffield Wednesday open away to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon.