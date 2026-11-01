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FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Will he leave in the winter? A firm response from Barcelona's star over Manchester United negotiations

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League
F. Lopez
Spain
England
Italy

His contract runs until the summer of 2031.

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Fermin Lopez has settled the speculation over a possible move to Manchester United in the January window.

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto revealed on Friday, via "Radio Marca", that United hold a strong interest in both Fermin Lopez and Pablo Barrios. The English club want a midfielder with the qualities of the Barcelona and Atletico Madrid pair, and have already enquired about their situations.

 The Barcelona man wasted no time hitting back. He told the newspaper "AS": "Rumours about Manchester United? I don't pay attention to that kind of news".

He continued: "I want to stay here at Barcelona for as long as possible. I hope to finish my football career at this club and retire here".

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

Fermin's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2031. He has featured in 13 matches this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

 

 

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