Dani Ceballos is set to put pen to paper with his new club within the next few hours, according to a press report.

The newspaper "AS" reports that the Ceballos-Real Betis saga is reaching its conclusion this summer. That is only logical with the window closing, though a few matters remain outstanding.

Both sides have settled the terms of the deal. The contract was initially long-term following the end of his Real Madrid spell, but they amended it to suit Betis's unexpected financial needs this summer.

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Betis and Ceballos have now agreed everything required for a three-year contract, with the option of a fourth year. Those terms would make him one of the highest-paid players at the club, if not the very top earner.

Ceballos pushed hard to force his way out of Real Madrid despite having a year left on his deal, and Betis are now scrambling to create the financial space with time against them.

Over the past 24 hours, the club have tried to offload Lozada, sell Pablo García for the highest possible fee and find a rival for Álvaro Fidalgo. The aim is to clear room in the wage budget, register Ceballos and land the defensive midfielder Pellegrini badly wants.

It won't be easy. Yet the mood at Betis is upbeat, so much so that the board have even weighed up personally guaranteeing some of the deals to get them over the line.

As a free agent, Ceballos could sign even after the window shuts. Registering him for the Champions League looks unlikely, though, with UEFA demanding the squad list for the competition by tomorrow, Wednesday.

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