Munich's Abendzeitung report that Bayern Munich want a two-year extension until 2029, while Kane is asking for three years. The club also do not appear willing to meet in the middle with two years plus an option for a third. Kane celebrated his 33rd birthday at the end of July. If his contract were to run until 2030, he would therefore be 36.

Even with that final sticking point, all signs still point towards an agreement between the two parties. Consistent reports suggest his estimated gross annual salary of around €25 million will stay roughly the same.

On Monday, the day of his first team training session after returning from his extended World Cup holiday, Kane said talks would take place "this or next week".

Speaking on Wednesday, board member for sport Max Eberl said: "We are super happy that he is with us," when the England striker was presented with the Golden Shoe for being Europe's top scorer. "Now it is simply a matter of clarifying the details that are also part of football. But I don't think the conditions are so bad." Kane is advised by his father Pat and his brother Charlie.

Harry Kane feels completely at home at Bayern Munich

Club patron Uli Hoeneß also told RTL/Sky: "I am pretty optimistic that Harry will extend with us, which would of course be a blessing for us. These talks usually always take a few weeks, a few months, but they are being conducted on a very good personal level."

At Bayern Munich, Kane feels completely at home and is not looking to leave. His family enjoy life in Munich. The club also gives him the chance, in the latter stage of his career, to finally win a major title with the Champions League. After winning the Golden Shoe, Kane is also considered one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or. The winner will be crowned on 26 October in his home city of London.

Back in 2023, Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur for €95 million. Since then he has won the German championship twice and the DFB Cup once. In 147 competitive matches, he has scored 146 goals and registered another 33 assists.