Will Everton beat the drop? Relegation worries grow for the Toffees

After four matches, Sean Dyche’s side currently sits 18th in the league table with just a single point gained.

Everton’s woeful start to the new Premier League season already has the Toffees entrenched in an all-too-familiar battle to avoid relegation. After four matches, Sean Dyche’s side currently sits 18th in the league table with just a single point gained.

The Toffees’ solitary point leaves them only above Luton Town and Burnley, who occupy the bottom two positions. Everton scored only two goals, the joint-lowest in the league, while conceding eight times, more than any other side.

Disappointing Opening Month of Results

An opening weekend loss to Fulham set the tone, followed by a 4-0 thrashing at Aston Villa. Everton failed to score in home defeats to Wolves and Sheffield United before finally earning their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw away to the Blades last time out.

According to defender Jarrad Branthwaite, a lack of concentration has proven costly. “We go in at half-time 2-1 down despite dominating,” he said after the Sheffield United draw. “The gaffer said we have to keep full focus.”

Tough Fixtures Lie Ahead

With clashes against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham still to come, the schedule is unlikely to get any easier. The bookmakers have priced Everton as prime relegation candidates rather than just early-season strugglers.

Relegation Betting Odds Shortening

The new online South African sports betting website Easybet currently has Everton's relegation odds at 2.50. This is an ominously short price for a club that has played English Premier League soccer uninterrupted since 1954.

Everton have flirted with Premier League relegation before, yet always had the quality to stay clear of the drop zone. This time, the stats, table and odds all point to a season-long battle just to remain in the top flight.