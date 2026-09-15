Will Elche shake off the curse? Real Madrid aim to protect a historic La Liga run

Elche are chasing an unlikely first against Real Madrid when the two sides meet on Tuesday evening in the sixth round of the Spanish league, hoping to break a historic run of misery against Los Blancos.

The numbers make grim reading. According to statistics network Opta, Elche have not won any of their last 16 La Liga meetings with Real Madrid, drawing three and losing 13 since their 3-1 victory in March 1978. That is the club's longest winless run against Madrid in the competition's history.

Los Blancos, for their part, have gone unbeaten in their last eight away trips to Elche in La Liga, winning six and drawing two. It marks their longest away unbeaten run against Elche in the competition's history.

Tuesdays have been kind to Madrid, too. They have won their last five La Liga matches played on the day, and another victory would hand them their longest winning run on a Tuesday in the competition's history. Elche, by contrast, are enduring their worst Tuesday slump in the top flight, having lost their last three.

Away form offers Elche a sliver of hope. Madrid have lost four of their last nine La Liga matches on the road, against four wins and a draw. Since 2019, the club have suffered five or more away defeats in a calendar year only once, when they lost seven in 2023 under Carlo Ancelotti.

Winless from five is the story of Elche's own campaign. They have drawn two and lost three of their opening five La Liga fixtures in 2026-2027. It is the third time this century they have started a top-flight season without a win in their first five games, after 2013-2014, when they drew three and lost two, and 2022-2023, when they drew once and lost four.

Woodwork has become a Madrid theme. Their shots have struck the post or crossbar eight times in La Liga this season, double the tally of any other side. Barcelona come next on four.

That figure carries its own footnote. Madrid are the first team to hit the woodwork eight times in the first five matches of a La Liga season since at least 2003-2004.

Possession, meanwhile, deserted Elche last time out. They managed an average of just 33.3 per cent against Athletic Bilbao, their lowest share in a competition match since February 2023 against Real Madrid, when it dropped to 27.6 per cent.

Kylian Mbappé is flying. Fresh from his 50th La Liga win with Real Madrid, the Frenchman has scored six goals in five appearances this season, his best return after his first five games in the Spanish top flight.

Arda Güler is pulling the strings behind him. No player in Europe's big five leagues has created more chances this season than his 24, and he has fashioned five or more in four of his five La Liga outings.

One man is stepping into new territory. This will be José Mourinho's first meeting with Elche in La Liga, the Real Madrid coach having beaten all 24 opponents he has faced in the competition to date.



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