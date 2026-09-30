Will Cristiano Ronaldo retire from international football after his crisis with Jesus?

Portugal's national team faced a surprise on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo left the squad's camp in Copenhagen and headed to Madrid aboard his private jet, a move that opens the door to major questions about the captain's future with the national team, and whether these developments could mark the beginning of the end of his international career.

His departure came just minutes after Jorge Jesus, the head coach of the Portuguese national team, denied the existence of any crisis with his captain and even affirmed clearly that Ronaldo would take part in Wednesday's training.

Speaking at his press conference, Jesus said: "Yesterday, he did not refuse to train. Francisco Conceicao did not train because of injury, and neither did Joao Felix because we tried to ease fatigue, while Cristiano Ronaldo did work in the gym. He will train today. It is the fourth day, and so he will train."

What happened next was completely different. Ronaldo left the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen aboard a black car belonging to the Portuguese Football Federation, without taking part in the session.

Jesus's statements precede Ronaldo's departure

Jesus had confirmed that a meeting was held with Ronaldo on Tuesday evening, and that matters were settled before the end of the day. Yet he stressed at the same time that his technical decisions would not be swayed by the name of his captain or his standing.

The Portugal coach said: "I can promise what I want. I am the coach. I told the player he would not start the match, and would be on the substitutes' bench. If I need him for 30 minutes he will play, and if I don't need him he won't play. There is no player who will make me change my mind. Not him nor anyone else in football, not even any president. Never, no one."

Those words carry particular weight given the recent developments around Ronaldo's involvement with the national team, from his place on the substitutes' bench against Norway through to his absence from training for three consecutive days.

The Portuguese Federation confirms Ronaldo's absence

The Portuguese Football Federation issued a brief statement confirming that Ronaldo did not take part in training, offering no explanation for the absence.

The statement read: "Information about training at Parken Stadium: Joao Felix has returned to training with the team. Francisco Conceicao, unavailable for tomorrow's match, and Cristiano Ronaldo did not train. Thank you."

That silence only deepens the ambiguity around the captain's situation, especially as Jesus had confirmed just minutes earlier that the player would train.

How did Ronaldo's crisis with Jesus begin?

The trouble goes back to Norway v Portugal in the UEFA Nations League, when Jesus decided to keep Ronaldo on the substitutes' bench and handed Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos the chance to start.

His decision paid off on the pitch. The two players scored a goal apiece, Portugal won 2-1, and Ronaldo got no minutes at all beyond a brief appearance in the warm-ups during the second half.

Once the match ended, Ronaldo headed straight to the dressing room and did not join the rest of the substitutes in the following day's session.

Jesus later tried to play down the incident, treating it as a routine matter of managing players' workloads.

An urgent meeting with Pedro Proenca

But the development that raised the most questions in Portugal came from Pedro Proenca. The Portuguese Football Federation president changed his schedule and travelled to Copenhagen to hold a meeting with Ronaldo and Jesus.

That meeting took place on Wednesday morning, amid the tense mood that followed the Norway match, before Jesus insisted his talks with Ronaldo ended normally and that there was no problem between the two.

Ronaldo's departure from the camp a few hours after those statements brought the crisis roaring back and cranked up the ambiguity about the next step.

Could this be the end of Ronaldo with Portugal?

Walking out of the camp before the clash with Denmark raises a major question about Ronaldo's future with Portugal, especially as the captain is 41 and approaching a decisive stage in his international career.

No official indication has come from Ronaldo or the Portuguese Federation that the player has decided to retire from international football. For now, talk of the end of his national team career remains a possibility rather than a declared decision.

Yet the timing of the exit, and everything that preceded it, the disagreements over his role against Norway, then his absence from training and the urgent meeting that brought him together with the federation president and the coach, all make Ronaldo's future with Portugal the subject of growing questions.

One question towers above the rest. Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave the Portugal camp temporarily because of the current crisis, or does his departure mark the beginning of the end of his career with his country?