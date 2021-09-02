Will Blom's Kaizer Chiefs positional change set back his Bafana Bafana ambition?

The player was used in both positions last season by previous coach Gavin Hunt and has been primarily employed as a right-back by Stuart Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Njabulo Blom has shown fantastic versatility in his fledgling career, able to play at both full-back and in central midfield.

In Hunt's side, Blom was mainly used as a central midfielder (only once or twice earlier in the campaign did he fill in as a defender, including as a left-back) and regularly received praise from his coach for his incredible work ethic, intelligent positional play and distribution in the middle of the park.

Under Baxter this season, Blom has done well at right-back and has provided some excellent assists from that position. He had initially been filling in for Reeve Frosler, who was given time off after his participation in the Olympic Games, but has since managed to hold onto the position.

That's also suited Baxter, because since signing Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange, the Amakhosi central midfield position has become rather overloaded with options; the exciting Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for one can't even get a game anymore.

But it was as a central midfielder that the 21-year-old Blom was called up to Hugo Broos' national side to play Zimbabwe and Ghana in World Cup qualifiers on Friday and Monday respectively.

He has however been playing all his football this season at right-back, and without an official competitive fixture as a central midfielder under his belt for months, it may be a big ask for the player to step straight into the engine room in what are going to be two extremely competitive fixtures.

Because for all Blom's versatility, there's a big difference between playing in the engine room and at right-back. At full-back, one can see the whole field in front of you, and the channels one runs into and the positions one takes up are relatively fixed.

It's a simpler position than central midfielder, where a player has to have eyes in the back of their head, so to speak, in order to be aware of what is going on around him in all directions. There are a lot more options to consider and therefore it helps to be playing in the middle week-in, week-out, in order to maintain the sharpness and speed of mind which is needed. Central midfield is a position where every bit of experience helps.

Article continues below

Therefore to be thrust straight back into that role, in a crucial international, after having settled into the rhythm of playing at right-back for the past month or so, could be tricky. A few days training with the Bafana squad may help a bit, but it's questionable if that will be enough for him to regain full sharpness.

Central midfield is also a position very much up for grabs in the national team since long-term holders of that spot such as Dean Furman and Hlompho Kekana have seemingly reached the end of their international careers.

And with Mamelodi Sundowns' Mothobi Mvala an injury doubt, it's probably only SuperSport midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Blom who are left to fight it out for the slightly deeper-lying central midfield spot. Now could be the perfect time for Blom to potentially make that position his own for years to come, but it may not be helping his cause if he has to continue to juggle positions when playing for club or country.