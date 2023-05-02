Will Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila bounce back under new ownership?

Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila are believed to be looking to purchase top flight statuses next season after being relegated.

Leopards owner could entertain potential suitors

TTM and Leopards have been relegated

Potential extinction of Limpopo side?

WHAT HAPPENED? Marumo Gallants' qualification to the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final is a big achievement that the South African football fraternity celebrated, and there is no community prouder than the Limpopo province.

However, that region of Mzansi had a bitter-sweet moment because when Gallants were celebrating their semi-final milestone, there were tears were flowing down the eyes of Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) fans.

Both sides were relegated from professional football and will ply their trade as amateur sides from next season.

LIMPOPO DERBY: Three games ago, the two sides met in a Limpopo derby and as fate would have it, the older and more experienced Lidoda Duvha came out on top, beating their rivals 2-0 in a nail-biting Motsepe Foundation affair. But what followed for David Thidiela's side was a downward spiral as they did not show much appetite in a goalless draw against Hungry Lions; the final nail in Leopards' coffin hit by Platinum City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coaches usually describe games in the latter stage of the season as cup finals, and this tie was exactly that for City. The side was in need of maximum points which would guarantee their second-tier status as the 30-point mark is usually the benchmark for safety. Leopards were skinned 2-0 this past Saturday and are at the foot of the log.

Their neighbours, TTM, are a point ahead of their rivals with a tally of 22 so points so far. A run dismal run of six defeats paired with a single win and three draws saw the Venda falling down from the hand of grace as they can only reach a maximum of 29 points if they win their remaining games against the University of Pretoria and Baroka FC.

Leopards have had a love-hate relationship with top-flight football and the second tier, having spent their first two seasons in the National First Division after the Thidiela family took over the club in 1998. Lidoda Duvha had a decent start to life in the then-premium division, finishing in the eighth position in the 2001/02 campaign.

The Thohoyandou-based side went on to spend six more seasons in the top flight before they were relegated in the 2007/18 season. They came back after three years only to be relegated a further two times, with their last season in the top flight being in the 2020/21 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEOPARDS AND TTM? An informant close to the situation has revealed to GOAL that a consortium is keen to takeover Leopards, while a businessman from Bloemfontein is looking to purchase TTM and reincarnate it as Bloemfontein Celtic.

"This is quite straightforward. Thidiela is understood to have lost some interest in football and selling the club is something he has been considering for quite a while as he runs at a loss," said the source.

"TTM are already playing their games in the Free State, that's a clear indication that a new era is about to be ushered in. There is a businessman who is keen to revive Siwelele and the first step will be to buy TTM and rebrand it before buying a top-flight status."