Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has revealed that former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat is waiting on a Middle East deal.

Billiat ended ties with Chiefs in June

He has been clubless since then

Comitis hints Billiat's next move

TELL ME MORE: Billiat has been without a club since opting to leave Chiefs in June after his contract expired.

City are among the teams that are salivating for the services of the ex-Zimbabwe international who is highly rated in the Premier Soccer League.

In his recent interview, Comitis conceded the 33-year-old has interest from the Middle East where celebrated South African coach Piso Mosimane is contracted to UAE Pro League's side Al Wahda FC.

WHAT HE SAID: "I have not had contact with Khama, to be honest, we were waiting for him to make a decision on his future, where he would like to see himself," Comitis said as quoted by SABC Sport.

"I think he is still in the efforts to try and find something in the Middle East, which would be lucrative for him, so we are sitting on the side waiting for his response.

"Lebo Manyama had the conversation and that is the context of the conversation. Who wouldn’t want to have him [Khama] back? As long as he is fit to play, who wouldn’t want to have him in their team?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his time in South Africa, Billiat won the Premier Soccer League three times, Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, and the Nedbank Cup.

In 2016, he won the PSL Player of the Season, PSL Players' Player of the Season, and the PSL Midfielder of the Season awards.

WHAT NEXT: At 33, Billiat's playing days in competitive leagues are numbered and he should capitalise on offers on the table.

It explains why he has taken time before making his decision since this might be his final significant contract.

The most important thing is to ensure he remains fit to improve his chances of getting a new team.