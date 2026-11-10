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Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Will a miracle happen? Former Al-Nassr official opens the door to signing Salem Al-Dawsari

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S. Al-Dawsari
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"The Tornado" could spring the biggest surprise in Saudi football

A former Al-Nassr official has set tongues wagging after hinting the Saudi club could sign Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari this summer.

Al-Dawsari's contract at Al-Hilal runs out at the end of the current season. That leaves him free to sign a pre-contract with any club from January and complete a free transfer the following summer.

Speaking on the "Malaeb" programme on MBC Action, former Al-Nassr spokesman Saud Al-Sarami said: "The contracts of Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno and Hassan Tambakti with Al-Hilal expire at the end of the current season."

He added: "As for Hassan Tambakti, I expect him to stay with Al-Hilal, and the club could announce the renewal of his contract at any moment. As for Salem Al-Dawsari and Mohamed Kanno, they will be thanked after the end of the current season."

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On where the pair might end up, he continued: "Mohamed Kanno may seize the opportunity and move to Al-Qadsiah, while Salem Al-Dawsari may move to Al-Nassr."

Al-Sarami explained: "I said six months ago that, if (Jorge) Jesus were the one in charge of Al-Nassr in the coming years, he would have asked to sign Salem Al-Dawsari, but after his departure no one knows what could happen."

He concluded: "You can ask Saleh Al-Mutlaq, as he was in charge of the youth sectors at Al-Nassr, and Salem Al-Dawsari trained with him. I know his father is an Al-Nassr supporter, so I do not rule out him joining Al-Nassr."

Al-Dawsari remains Al-Hilal's first captain. He has featured for the first team since breaking through in 2011 and racked up a host of honours along the way, most notably two AFC Champions League triumphs and six Roshn League titles.

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