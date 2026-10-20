Wiliete coach Beto Bianchi recovering after alleged assault by Mamelodi Sundowns technical member - 'It is something that should not happen'

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Wiliete SC head coach Beto Bianchi is reportedly recovering after an alleged physical altercation occurred following his side's CAF Champions League meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns. The Angolan club has hit out at the incident, which saw the veteran manager require medical attention after the final whistle.

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Angolan club condemns "sad" post-match incident

The CAF Champions League first-leg qualifying match between Wiliete SC and Mamelodi Sundowns ended in a stalemate on the pitch, but the real drama unfolded long after the final whistle at the Tundavala National Stadium.

Wiliete SC vice-president Vitorino Lunga Vicele spoke candidly about the situation on Monday, describing the events as a "very sad" scene that has no place in the modern game. While there were reports of a heated exchange of words between the two technical benches during the heat of the match, the Wiliete official noted that those frustrations appeared to have been settled at half-time. However, the tension reignited in the tunnel area, leading to a physical confrontation that left the Wiliete manager in need of medical care from local emergency services.









The club official expressed his disbelief that such an event could occur at this level of continental competition.

"It is something that should not happen, especially when we are talking about two professional teams. We will therefore lodge complaints with the relevant CAF bodies and the Angolan justice system," he told Angolan publication Angop, as reported by KickOff.

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Medical emergency follows alleged tunnel assault

The severity of the incident became clear when details emerged regarding Bianchi’s physical state immediately following the confrontation.

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According to Vicele, the head coach was kicked in a sensitive area during the scuffle, causing him to collapse on the spot. The situation was so dire that Bianchi only recovered after 50 minutes of intervention by Angola’s emergency medical services.

The club vice-president did, however, confirm that Bianchi is responding well to treatment and is on the road to recovery. While the physical wounds may heal, the emotional and professional fallout will cloud the second qualifying round of Africa’s premier club competition.

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Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly moved quickly to try and de-escalate the situation. Vicele added that the management of the South African club has already offered apologies both verbally and in writing to the Angolan side. While these gestures of contrition have been acknowledged, Wiliete SC is still weighing up whether to pursue further formal action.

Disciplinary action and conflicting reports

As the dust settles, there remains some confusion regarding the next steps in the legal and disciplinary process. While Vicele has been vocal about taking the matter to CAF and the Angolan justice system, other reports from the region suggest a different path might be taken.

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The Angolan outlet Angop has claimed that a member of the Wiliete organization suggested the two teams had reached a mutual understanding after the incident, implying that no formal complaint had actually been filed yet. This contradicts the public stance taken by the club's vice-president.

The identity of the alleged assailant has been the subject of intense speculation, with some reports pointing towards Mamelodi Sundowns technical team member Steve Komphela. However, no official charges or confirmed identities have been released by the relevant authorities at this stage.

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The clash between these two clubs was supposed to be a celebration of Southern African football, but it has instead become a cautionary tale regarding sideline conduct. Sundowns, who are perennial contenders for the Champions League title, will be keen to move past this controversy as they look to secure their spot in the group stages.