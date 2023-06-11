Wilfried Zaha heading to PSG? Ligue 1 champions contact Crystal Palace star over potential free transfer amid Saudi interest

PSG are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace on a free transfer this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are said to have made contact with Zaha over a potential deal to sign him once his Palace contract expires at the end of the month, per Le Parisien. The club have already snapped up Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar from Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively and are now said to be considering a swoop to sign the winger from the Eagles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Transfer chief Luis Campos is said to appreciate Zaha's skill and versatility with discussions already taking place between the club and the Ivory Coast international's camp over a potential deal. Al-Nassr, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo plays, are also said to be monitoring Zaha and are hopeful of convincing him to move to Saudi Arabia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Zaha has also been linked with Marseille and Fenerbahce. He began his second spell at Palace in 2015 and has made a total of 458 appearances for the club, scoring 90 goals and laying on 76 assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? He has a decision to make over his future, as a clutch of clubs are clearly monitoring his situation; his deal with Palace comes to an end on June 30.